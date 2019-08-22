Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Mairs & Power Boosted Its Position; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Increased Holding in Enbridge (ENB)

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 11,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.48M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 13.40M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 181,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.14 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 2.07 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 97,570 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 115,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,151 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal reported 13,687 shares. Pecaut &, a Iowa-based fund reported 95,197 shares. Brookmont Mgmt has invested 2.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fruth Invest stated it has 8,342 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 20,800 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 17.36M shares. 14,061 are owned by Aull & Monroe Investment Corp. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.04% or 240,354 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Quantum Capital Management reported 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kenmare Capital Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bell Bank has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.61M shares. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or holds 74,705 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).