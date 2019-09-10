Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $451.68 Million as Share Price Rose; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Share Price Declined While Intact Investment Management Boosted Position

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 461,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.70M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 462,891 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M; 11/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes 147-Megawatt Wind Farm in Quebec; 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1107059.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 8.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 8.86M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457.74 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 4.45M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 48,600 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 16,501 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 100,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 9,242 shares. Northern Corp owns 1.51M shares. Sg Americas Lc has 87,116 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.15% or 1.65M shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 186,985 shares. Arrow Financial, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 35,189 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests stated it has 17,880 shares. Whittier Tru Comm holds 0% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 1.15M shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) or 45,474 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 72,963 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 7,895 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV) by 130,926 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $24.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 19,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,502 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

