Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) Stock Declined While Canal Insurance Company Has Upped Holding by $1.20 Million; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding by $1.95 Million

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 55,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 473,751 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 418,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 118,884 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.65M shares. Moreover, Bluemar Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.42% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 25,000 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 4,994 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 555,442 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northern Tru reported 52.21 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 5,300 were accumulated by Weatherstone Management. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Com reported 14,300 shares stake. Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 0.31% or 78,836 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 55.04 million shares. 1.23 million are held by Smead Cap Management Inc. Riverbridge Ltd Llc holds 4,628 shares. Associated Banc has 155,255 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 252,553 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communicationsinc by 68,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,080 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 634,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc invested 0.13% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 84,265 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 43,472 shares. 734,398 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability holds 183,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,522 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Regions reported 10,558 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,300 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.21% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 82,901 shares. Axa stated it has 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 127,560 shares. Invesco Limited has 878,549 shares.

