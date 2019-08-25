Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) Stake Upped by Canal Insurance Company; At&T (T) Holder Gagnon Securities Raised Position by $457,529 as Shares Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 14,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 52,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,825 are owned by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Limited. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.15% or 12,038 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% or 42,165 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 77,194 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested in 0.04% or 20,651 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,900 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 21,288 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Korea invested in 0.66% or 4.71 million shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ballentine Lc accumulated 0.04% or 26,729 shares. Linscomb And Williams owns 171,393 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 53.13 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Qci Asset holds 0.03% or 8,179 shares. Oregon-based Becker Capital has invested 1.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24,127 shares to 20,109 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,511 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.