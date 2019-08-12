Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) Holding Has Upped by Canal Insurance Company; As Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) Stock Price Rose, Matarin Capital Management Upped Holding

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 13.57M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 98,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 580,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, up from 481,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tru for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 209,022 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette owns 128,929 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 7.51M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 106,255 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fdx Advsrs has 0.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 14,732 shares. Maryland holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 60,450 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 8,274 shares. Moreover, Ally Fincl has 1.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 190,000 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12.65 million shares. Private Wealth Limited Com owns 6,067 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Aspen Invest Management has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Interstate Financial Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 20,876 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh accumulated 123,845 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 42,674 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 17,930 shares to 13,657 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 15,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,432 shares, and cut its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 690 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 33,032 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.03% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 68,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.26M shares. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Inc reported 216,752 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 83,100 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 13,255 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 392 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America, New York-based fund reported 116,727 shares. California-based Kestrel Mngmt has invested 3.54% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 161,245 shares.

