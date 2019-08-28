Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) Holder Canal Insurance Company Increased Position; Saba Capital Management LP Boosted Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding by $2.46 Million

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 10.53M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 23,749 shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And reported 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0.1% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 5,088 are owned by Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,488 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Oh has 24,619 shares. Kj Harrison Partners accumulated 13,093 shares. Rnc Mgmt Lc has 848,077 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 976 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Company holds 6,847 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 10,217 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 45,249 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 37,328 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus Incorporated accumulated 329,704 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 19,236 shares. Fiera has 254,435 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 65,487 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 26,671 shares. City Of London Inv Management Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 29,151 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 30,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 49,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 926,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Qlty Muncpl (NPV) by 104,644 shares to 132,263 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (NYSE:GEL) by 547,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

