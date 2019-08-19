Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $3.72 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 61.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 13,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 8,698 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 22,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $370.89. About 202,808 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 14,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 5.12 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 145,166 shares. Blue Capital owns 2,465 shares. Riverpark Advsr Lc has 9,398 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 0% or 183 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group reported 0% stake. Optimum Invest accumulated 0.03% or 313 shares. Foster & Motley holds 5,082 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 820 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.32% or 320,000 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 832 shares. Moreover, Covington Management has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 926 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,061 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 10,580 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $58.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 33,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $801.99M for 19.56 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Crawford Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 211,856 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Global Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 111,310 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0.04% stake. Wesbanco Bancshares reported 128,102 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 38.53 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 93,168 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 5.68 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance reported 50,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 288 were reported by Central Natl Bank. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 43,563 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. S&Co has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Verity Asset has 4,228 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.