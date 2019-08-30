Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Stock Price Declined; Nokia (NOK) Shareholder Gradient Investments Has Cut Its Stake

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 54,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.66M, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.48. About 840,048 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 167,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 192,101 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 360,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 8.64M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Names Maria Varsellona President of Nokia Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 02/05/2018 – Nokia to Sell Digital-Health Business Back to Withings Founder; 02/05/2018 – Nokia: Deal Expected to Close in Late 2Q18; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $335.90M for 20.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $424.12 million for 17.59 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 58,665 shares to 377,146 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 10,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII).