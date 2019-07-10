Wells Fargo & Company Cut Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Stock Value Rose; Midas Management Trimmed Its Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $1.23 Million

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 33,301 shares traded or 89.94% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL)

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 60,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.15M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 6.35 million shares traded or 40.43% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ by 71,524 shares to 609,339 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. 39,583 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $2.49 million were sold by Hein LeLand J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,285 were reported by Legacy Cap Prtnrs. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc holds 1.60M shares or 2% of its portfolio. Endowment Mngmt LP invested in 27,750 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fil Limited owns 24,342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc owns 7,000 shares. 116,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 34,004 shares. Blair William Co Il owns 2.05M shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr stated it has 17 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 77,121 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,481 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,428 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 824,390 shares. 44,506 were reported by Brinker Cap.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $418,040 activity.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,500 shares to 36,200 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

