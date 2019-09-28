Wells Fargo & Company Upped Its Groupon (GRPN) Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 452,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 7.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.00M, up from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 3.45M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 106,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.28M, down from 109,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 15,776 shares to 276,798 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 13,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,546 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Groupon: Right Story, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Groupon Inc: This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Could Be an Opportunity – Profit Confidential” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Groupon Partners with DerbySoft to Make Finding and Booking a Hotel Room Even Easier – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Would IAC Step Into a Groupon and Yelp Merger? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 18,637 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 32,334 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 1 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 128,808 shares. American Money Mngmt Llc invested in 24,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Pa owns 744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.80M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,040 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York invested in 0.01% or 142,206 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 0% stake. Profund Advisors Llc invested in 0.08% or 499,054 shares. 330,898 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pnc Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $305.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,495 shares to 73,275 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).