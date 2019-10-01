Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed Its Holding by $644,464; Metlife Com (MET) Valuation Rose While Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 6,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $740,000, down from 21,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 100,459 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 13,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 37,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 1.37M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream LP has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arete Wealth Limited has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 82,250 shares. Argi Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,450 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 1.04 million shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson, a Kansas-based fund reported 11,400 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp New York holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,040 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.51 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 202,773 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Archon Prns Limited Liability Com has 252,000 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital has 1.78% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.21 million shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 8,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 5,336 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,545 shares to 4,793 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

