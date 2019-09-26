Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake Held by Alley Company Llc; Meridian Management Co Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $303,492; Share Value Rose

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 10,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 107,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 16.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apriem Advsr holds 2.34% or 257,229 shares in its portfolio. Wms Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Midwest Bankshares Division has 78,426 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company invested in 887,842 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Barbara Oil has invested 0.66% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Forbes J M & Llp holds 2.39% or 426,392 shares. Clark Mngmt Group Inc Inc Inc owns 2.07M shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 3.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 911,710 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 16,160 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% or 19,059 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5.46% or 10.81 million shares in its portfolio. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 8,129 shares. 159,100 are owned by Andra Ap. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 2.62 million shares or 1.9% of the stock.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,155 shares to 31,916 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.