Wells Fargo & Company Has Upped Position in Greif (GEF) by $1.02 Million; Matarin Capital Management Position in Masimo (MASI) Has Decreased by $866,096

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 31,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 155,705 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, up from 123,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 264,834 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 5,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 55,194 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, down from 61,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $151.98. About 572,940 shares traded or 63.39% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.25, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold GEF shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 5.88% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments Co holds 0% or 17,677 shares. Geode Cap has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 330,402 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 4,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 4.05 million shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 669,579 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Paloma Partners Mgmt accumulated 0% or 6,352 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 17,827 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 437,349 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 14,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset invested in 349,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 230,435 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. Hilsheimer Lawrence A. had bought 3,668 shares worth $123,876 on Friday, July 5. 15,000 shares valued at $490,650 were bought by WATSON PETER G on Tuesday, July 2. Bergwall Timothy bought $16,775 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld Fd (NHS) by 512,875 shares to 184,175 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Income Tr Inc (BKT).

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greif: Insiders Are Loading Up On This Stock. Should You Join Them? – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greif: Insider Buying And A 5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Greif, Inc. (GEF) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,200 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Adirondack Trust has 12 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 23,127 shares. Aperio Gp Lc, a California-based fund reported 21,696 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 575,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,763 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 127,088 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 7,424 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 12,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Amer International Grp holds 0.06% or 96,261 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs Inc accumulated 232,854 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 12,995 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. First State Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.03% or 3,060 shares.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Masimo (MASI) Introduces Pathway, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) Boosts O3 Platform With Three New Indices – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Masimo (MASI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Share Price Increased 594% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 94,388 shares to 127,235 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 88,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID).