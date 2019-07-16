Wells Fargo & Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Medifast (MED) as Market Value Rose; Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stake Has Boosted by Pier Capital Llc

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 48,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,044 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 348,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 1.85M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 78.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 27,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,746 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 34,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.63. About 157,857 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap invested in 0.08% or 8,048 shares. 49,606 were reported by Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Legal & General Gru Inc Pcl invested in 30,547 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 3,771 shares. 145,361 are held by Ameriprise. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 10,597 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 57,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 3,115 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 108,893 shares. 12 West Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 115,341 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 3,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.03% or 16,443 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 247,100 shares to 161,300 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 55,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Penumbra Story Is Coming Along Nicely – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Top 5 Marijuana Investing Mistakes to Avoid – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: House Takes Historic Vote, New York Decriminalizes, Woman-Led Company Lists On Nasdaq, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 19,415 shares to 108,092 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 119,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,265 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Matador Resources Company Announces Midstream Transaction Expanding San Mateo’s Operations in the Delaware Basin – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources buys New Mexico acreage in oil and gas lease sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TopBuild Corp (BLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release – Business Wire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.