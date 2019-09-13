Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Martin & Company Boosted Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Stake by $596,356 as Shares Declined

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 46,219 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 650,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13.94M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659.36 million, down from 14.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 10.70M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 12/03/2018 – Abbot Downing Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Business Transitions and Social Impact Analysis; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 140,000 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $518.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 0.23% or 16,043 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). American Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.69% or 25,858 shares. 7,872 are held by Mcrae Mngmt Inc. Sarasin Llp reported 564,496 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc holds 178,700 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman LP has 1.41% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp accumulated 393,302 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 3.49M shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 3,039 were accumulated by Ironwood Ltd. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 38.04M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 61,356 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 10,669 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Washington-based Washington Trust National Bank has invested 0.04% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 23,541 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 432,073 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 36,895 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 33,638 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 2,091 shares. Sei Invests Communications stated it has 7,057 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 166,872 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 39,400 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 0% or 3,121 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 1.06 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 16,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Investment Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 13,052 shares.