Wells Fargo & Company Cut Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding by $476,105; Market Valuation Rose; Biondo Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake in Illumina (ILMN)

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 57,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.29 million, up from 55,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $300.91. About 367,530 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 7,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 18,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 26,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 393,866 shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 3,130 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 957 were reported by Williams Jones & Assoc Lc. 3,165 are held by Stephens Ar. Monetta holds 1.01% or 4,000 shares. Motco accumulated 652 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Qs Investors Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 6,014 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 142,720 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Ser holds 0.02% or 13,845 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv accumulated 13,396 shares or 1.14% of the stock. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.32% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Federated Investors Pa reported 443,841 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.56% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 43,756 were reported by First Republic Invest Incorporated.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Illumina Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Illumina Banks on New Product Suite Despite Margin Woes – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, ILMN – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Illumina (ILMN) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc by 9,464 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $86.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Si Bone Inc.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Security 100 List Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for RSA Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 265,609 are held by Macquarie Grp. Cadian Management Limited Partnership accumulated 989,553 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 22,829 shares stake. 10,890 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Duncker Streett And Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Ameritas Invest Inc accumulated 2,522 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 76,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 202,964 are owned by Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 21,194 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 256,504 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp owns 367,474 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,022 shares. 976 were reported by Psagot Invest House Limited.