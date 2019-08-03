Wells Fargo & Company Holds Holding in Oil Sts Intl (OIS); Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increased At&T (T) Position by $448,570

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 31,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 403,928 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 109,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CVEO,OIS,COG,VET,VET.TO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 58,727 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $59.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco accumulated 0.01% or 1.67M shares. 65,454 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 356,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 55,121 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company stated it has 257,202 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 0% or 419,080 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 769,603 shares. 2,788 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The New York-based Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0.16% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 14,217 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,726 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Co accumulated 1,792 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0.33% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Massachusetts Finance Ma accumulated 0.01% or 1.41M shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pretium Resources: An Exciting Half-Year Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) 48% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – seekingalpha.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Will Pay A 1.2% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Condor has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.92% or 385,126 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 2.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 393,556 shares. Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 520,757 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thomasville Bancorporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 87,775 shares. 22,941 were accumulated by Chatham Capital Gru. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,640 shares. 23,599 were reported by Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited. Laffer Investments holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 63,747 shares. Signature Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,588 shares stake. 160 were accumulated by Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability. Villere St Denis J Communications Llc owns 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,011 shares. Biondo Ltd Co accumulated 97,115 shares or 0.76% of the stock.