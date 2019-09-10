Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Stake by $4.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Edison Intl (EIX) as Shares Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 3,384 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 11,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 2.00M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: CHALLENGING TO BUILD NEW GAS PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 101,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 575,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83M, down from 677,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26.82 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $579.71M for 11.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,244 shares to 151,846 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 535 were accumulated by Fort Limited Partnership. Jefferies Gru Llc accumulated 51,666 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Trustmark Bankshares Department invested in 0% or 400 shares. Hexavest reported 6,404 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 63 shares. Moreover, City Holding has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). North Star Mgmt Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 618 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 65,725 shares. Loews holds 4,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.09% or 6,478 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 146,026 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% or 4,020 shares in its portfolio. Stewart Patten Communications Llc holds 4,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 9,676 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.77% or 26.64M shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 367,335 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.01M shares. Old Point Tru Svcs N A invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 0.12% or 228,136 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,143 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 17,789 shares. Essex reported 59,820 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.74% or 279,375 shares. 20,101 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com. 36,864 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate Inc. Indiana Tru Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pacifica Investments Lc has 0.27% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 142,350 shares to 629,209 shares, valued at $68.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 162,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 877,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (NYSE:BABA).