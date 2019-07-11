Wells Fargo & Company Lifted Position in Paccar (PCAR); Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Position by $16.58 Million; Share Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 262,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.27 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 64,142 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 101,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,605 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 133,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $172.7. About 17,063 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24,092 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $122.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 161,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo Is A Great Dividend Growth Machine, But Not At That Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Makes Its Move to Dominate Premium Spirits – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 20,325 shares to 26,223 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 824,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.14M shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PACCAR’s Forecast Sees A Slightly Growth In Class 8 Truck Market After A Strong Year – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wipro Limited (WIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PACCAR Inc 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone’s Focus on New Programs & Core Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. 820 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares with value of $53,915 were sold by HUBBARD TODD R. Quinn T. Kyle also sold $671,666 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares were sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T. 15,784 shares valued at $1.04 million were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Davila Marco A. sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 34,481 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 3,008 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.1% or 1.07 million shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability stated it has 15,064 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 181,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). London Of Virginia stated it has 2.84M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 21,356 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,660 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 43,320 shares. 44,176 are owned by Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited Co. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.11% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Lpl Financial Llc invested in 21,235 shares or 0% of the stock. 4.14 million were accumulated by Northern Trust.