Wells Fargo & Company Increased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; Kirby (KEX) Stock Price Rose While National Investment Services Cut Its Stake

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 50.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 10,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 102,732 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14878.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 10.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11B, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Stockton accumulated 4,997 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.07% or 66,887 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 9,710 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 126,700 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 130 shares. 11,879 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Voya Invest Ltd invested in 0.09% or 372,773 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp stated it has 1.37 million shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 15,820 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 52,321 shares. First National Bank holds 0.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 22,855 shares. Capital Mngmt Assoc has 1.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd owns 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,550 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 143,072 shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $291.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 929,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.92M shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.52 million for 23.94 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,131 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 14,400 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 4,358 shares. 133,125 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Tci Wealth owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 4,671 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Company holds 38,311 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 37,661 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 95,040 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 8,185 shares. Diamond Hill Management has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Amer Inc has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 64,168 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares to 8,706 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 10,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment.