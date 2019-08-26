Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $631,488; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Position by $10.97 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 13,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 584,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23M, down from 597,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 21.15M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 04/05/2018 – Esterline to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, up from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 9.37 million shares traded or 41.92% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 957 shares to 58,864 shares, valued at $104.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,891 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.