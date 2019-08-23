Wells Fargo & Company Stake in Mfs Mun Income Tr (MFM) Boosted by $868,752; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $86.73 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 3.08M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Mfs Mun Income Tr (MFM) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 144,792 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 909,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 764,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Mfs Mun Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.96M market cap company. It closed at $7.04 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,758 shares to 134,719 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 48,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,191 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 142,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 30,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,498 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.