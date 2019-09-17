Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Spinnaker Trust Increased Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Eqis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,446 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 19,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 2.55 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 177,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 12.17 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Willis Counsel stated it has 519,524 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Fruth Mngmt accumulated 8,042 shares. Hightower Advsrs has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated holds 5,550 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 828,521 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 200,702 are owned by Flippin Bruce & Porter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Llc reported 4,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% stake. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated invested in 6,095 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc reported 10,000 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated owns 10,495 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.33% or 29.00 million shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 209,348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 53,844 shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,945 shares to 37,461 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,231 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

