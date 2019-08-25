Wells Fargo & Company Cut Lam Research (LRCX) Position By $990,765; HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. HSBC Holdings PLC has GBX 925 highest and GBX 513 lowest target. GBX 710.50’s average target is 21.16% above currents GBX 586.4 stock price. HSBC Holdings PLC had 29 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and GBX 600 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12 with “Sell”. UBS maintained HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) rating on Tuesday, July 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 633 target. See HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.23% or GBX 7.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 586.4. About 30.00 million shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services and products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 118.63 billion GBP. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. It has a 8.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking services and products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 8.41% above currents $200.39 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 22. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, July 8. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $20000 target. UBS maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $20500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

