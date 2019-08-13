Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Decreased Stake; Holder Polygon Management LTD Increased Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 154,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 147,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 301,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 4.50 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $237.94. About 127,529 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is CP Rail Stock (TSX:CP) a Buy After its Impressive Q2 Results? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fuel Costs, Rail Rate Increases Significantly Affect Operating Ratio: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue To Slip – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Can Railroads And Shippers Use Technology To Bolster Service And Capacity? – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 11,631 shares to 41,386 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.