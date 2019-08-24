Wells Fargo & Company Position in Calavo Growers (CVGW) Has Cut by $476,586; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding by $513,360 as Stock Price Declined

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 269,381 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 5,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 123,874 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 129,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 183,930 shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 21,785 shares to 63,902 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Grid Plc by 157,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 48,464 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% or 33,981 shares. Da Davidson Company has 0.05% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 25,752 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 0.06% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 113,596 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc accumulated 446 shares. Teton Advisors, New York-based fund reported 57,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 32 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 14,354 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Limited Liability holds 684,592 shares. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 22,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 44,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin invested in 214,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: ICHR, SFIX, CVGW – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Calavo Growers Becomes Oversold (CVGW) – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Calavo Growers’ Earnings Stabilize in the First Quarter – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Calavo (CVGW) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 234 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability accumulated 363,288 shares. City Com holds 62 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 232,582 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Limited has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,285 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 15,738 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 3,116 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8,514 shares. 4,779 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited Co. Burney accumulated 40,503 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 131 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 24,146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 19,053 shares.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Ends Fiscal 2018 With 7% Increase In Operating Income – PR Newswire” published on August 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Hyland joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.