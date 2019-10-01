Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Holding by $1.75 Million; Halsey Associates Has Cut Its Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Stake as Stock Declined

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 76,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 12,660 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 16,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 4.50 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.73% or 207,271 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling accumulated 186,239 shares or 1.52% of the stock. City reported 62,325 shares. Citigroup stated it has 3.73 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ckw Fincl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). M&T Bancshares Corp has 1.25M shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd owns 12,741 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Violich Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 26,275 shares. Redmond Asset Lc has invested 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ancora owns 39,955 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 120,593 shares. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 175 are held by Capital Ltd Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 24,577 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 8,915 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,391 shares. 48,714 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Nj. Benin Mgmt Corp has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Miles reported 0.41% stake. Bluefin Trading Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.67% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3.82M are owned by Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt. Philadelphia Tru Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,645 shares. Fragasso Group invested in 2,787 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 138,836 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Hawaii stated it has 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.37% or 300,037 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 72,454 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.