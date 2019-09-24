Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Stock Rose; Groupon (GRPN) Shares Declined While Sessa Capital Im LP Has Lowered by $2.59 Million Its Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 32,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 21.33 million shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 862,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 3.03 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,180 shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 1.38M shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $37.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.