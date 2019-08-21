Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Great Point Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Zafgen (ZFGN) by $975,036

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,545 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 42,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 8.57 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87M market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.0406 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8806. About 148,791 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 39,578 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 145,796 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company reported 0.23% stake. New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management owns 255,200 shares. 213,571 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 2.97% or 8.91M shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth has 11,276 shares. Blb&B Ltd reported 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability holds 2,636 shares. Moreover, Texas Capital Financial Bank Inc Tx has 0.63% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,205 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com invested in 1.07 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cibc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 542,195 shares. Rockland Trust Company has 1.93% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

