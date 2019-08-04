Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose While Berkshire Hathaway Has Trimmed Position by $814.33 Million; Gotham Asset Management Lowered West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stake by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 13,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 10,285 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 23,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 322,850 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 16.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 409.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 billion, down from 426.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 20.16 million shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 34,173 shares to 139,323 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 376,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 48.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 934,679 shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $933.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.