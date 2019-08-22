Wells Fargo Gives Toll Brothers (TOL) Lower Rating. “Outperform” Rating Lost; Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $28 lowest target. $34.33’s average target is 26.96% above currents $27.04 stock price. Franklin Resources had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of BEN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rating on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $28 target. See Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) latest ratings:

In a a research report revealed on Thursday morning, Wells Fargo stated it was downgrading Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock rating from a “Outperform” to a “Market Perform”.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $13.62 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

It closed at $27.04 lastly. It is down 4.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN)

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution NYSE:FT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources: Assessing The Historically High Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton Reduces Fees on Three ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 92,068 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0.14% or 2.55M shares. Johnson Financial Gp holds 0.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 17,022 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Lvw Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv owns 37,160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 28,564 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 6,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 10,845 shares. Pitcairn Co stated it has 19,332 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 4.25 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Llp stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Company accumulated 12,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has 54,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life reported 33,777 shares stake. Leuthold Grp Inc Inc Ltd Com holds 0.61% or 124,772 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 55,794 shares. 16,332 were accumulated by Pnc Svcs Grp. Pinnacle Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Parsec Finance has 54,946 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 0.18% or 51,263 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). South Dakota Inv Council reported 706,422 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 300 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Among 4 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Toll Brothers has $40 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 3.52% above currents $35.26 stock price. Toll Brothers had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained the shares of TOL in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell” on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Roundup: Should Toll Brothers Investors Build A Position After Q3 Report? – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toll Brothers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.08 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name.