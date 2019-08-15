Wells Fargo Gives Evergy (EVRG) Lower Rating. Outperform Rating Lost; Kadant (KAI) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Kadant Inc (KAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 73 funds started new and increased holdings, while 54 cut down and sold their holdings in Kadant Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 9.29 million shares, up from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kadant Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 43 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

New York-listed Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), was decreased by equity research analysts at Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo decreased its rating on the $15.01B market cap company to a Market Perform from a previous Outperform.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $918.39 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. for 142,226 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 16,402 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.48% in the stock. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 10,908 shares.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.01 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 26.81 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 1.67M shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.