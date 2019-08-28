Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake Has Boosted by Hl Financial Services Llc; First Light Asset Management Decreased Atricure (ATRC) Position as Market Value Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 265,363 shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 28,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.08M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 14.57M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 37,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 17,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,036 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Invesco has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has 732,427 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Principal Gru reported 13,036 shares. Aperio Gru Limited holds 8,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 120,336 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.05% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). 64,247 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 393,385 shares. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 15,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 449,190 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $38.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 18,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied IHI Analyst Target Price: $261 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AtriCure, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) CEO Mike Carrel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Atreca Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atreca Announces Appointment of Dr. Lindsey Rolfe to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots by 51,951 shares to 247,983 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Etf (VIG) by 18,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,104 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Value Line Etf (FVD).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philip Morris, Altria Eye Merger to Meet New Challenges to Tobacco – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo revamps leadership of key operations – San Francisco Business Times” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.