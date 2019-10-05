Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Price Declined While Tensile Capital Management Decreased by $2.53 Million Its Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 505,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 1.01 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 30,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 200,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50 million, down from 231,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 3.25 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt invested in 1.66M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 23,576 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 110,318 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,380 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 6,185 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 35,681 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 336,421 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Co has 23,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 10,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 746,038 shares. Lonestar Capital Limited Liability owns 1.28 million shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co New York owns 41,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors has 1.64% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 523,402 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 788,311 shares. Jacobs Co Ca invested in 10,780 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Van Eck Associate owns 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.35 million shares. Daily Journal Corporation has 50.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 0.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 653,003 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 5,336 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). American Assets Inc has 1.75 million shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 208,188 shares. 206,185 were accumulated by Crawford Counsel. Fmr Llc invested in 0.37% or 66.07 million shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) has invested 5.99% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). King Luther Mgmt Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

