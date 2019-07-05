Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $559,440; Edge Wealth Management Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 11,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 3.35 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.42. About 2.19M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares to 101,683 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc invested in 1.4% or 77,956 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested 1.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,045 are owned by Tompkins Corp. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.33% or 8.60 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 996,646 shares stake. Halsey Ct has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 1.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 169,350 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Limited Com holds 2.53% or 14,330 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Corp has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested in 68 shares. 40,570 were accumulated by Notis. Security Natl owns 30,447 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,451 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 2,158 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.06 million were accumulated by Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. Haverford Tru has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capstone Advsrs Ltd holds 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 154,667 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh owns 0.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,619 shares. South State holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,041 shares. Halsey Ct holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,401 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. 1.23 million were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. Becker Management reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 26.64 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Gagnon Securities Ltd Llc invested in 5,163 shares. Family Firm Incorporated invested in 11,182 shares. Sageworth Company has 622 shares. Nomura has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

