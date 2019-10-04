Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Holding by $352,500; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, up from 2,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $11.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1736.18. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 86,940 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 7.08M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap Management holds 6,736 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Finance Advisory Serv owns 1,377 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Inc invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 123,743 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd has 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,345 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,775 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 108 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc has 487 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Captrust reported 0.48% stake. Etrade Mngmt Ltd reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited Liability Com owns 726 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Filament Llc reported 696 shares stake. Wendell David Associates accumulated 2,195 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Ltd holds 2.51% or 617,536 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 33,611 shares to 92,471 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,899 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 65,253 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Co reported 15,667 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York stated it has 613,007 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Signature & Invest Advisors Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,658 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt owns 1,086 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated has 29,371 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) reported 67,116 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 19,680 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 188,471 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Spinnaker Trust invested in 185,095 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Carlson Management accumulated 26,290 shares. 12,881 are held by Calamos Wealth Management Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.