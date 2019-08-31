Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosted Holding by $898,320 as Stock Value Rose; Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) Shares Rose While Professional Advisory Services Increased by $355,866 Its Stake

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 159,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 156,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 18,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.69 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15,808 shares to 137,576 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,995 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.