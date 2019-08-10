Wells Fargo & Company Cut Amphenol New (APH) Holding; Digital Realty Trust (DLR)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Amphenol Corp New (APH) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company sold 4,767 shares as Amphenol Corp New (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.21 million shares with $208.44 million value, down from 2.21M last quarter. Amphenol Corp New now has $25.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 237 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 210 sold and trimmed equity positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 208.27 million shares, up from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Digital Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 172 Increased: 186 New Position: 51.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 4,512 shares. Trust Com Of Oklahoma owns 8,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc owns 0.05% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 320,307 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,052 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.09% or 484,542 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 2.21 million shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services has 24,564 shares. 8,651 are owned by Coastline Tru. 330 were reported by City Hldgs. Barbara Oil Com reported 3,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alphamark Limited Co holds 1.55% or 38,688 shares. Cap World Investors owns 13.69M shares. Lpl Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 26,271 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 0.12% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Wells Fargo & Company increased Nuveen Michigan Qlt Mun Inc (NUM) stake by 71,990 shares to 552,644 valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carolina Finl Corp New (NASDAQ:CARO) stake by 14,305 shares and now owns 81,790 shares. Ishares Tr (IPAC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10400 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by SunTrust.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 835,118 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for 8.99 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 472,900 shares or 7.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 4.46% invested in the company for 163,329 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 3.85% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 66,440 shares.