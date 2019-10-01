Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) Holder Winslow Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $663,593; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Upped Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holding by $8.45 Million

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 14,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 134,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, down from 148,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 128.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 87,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 155,139 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, up from 68,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 350,713 shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings February Load Factor 83.1; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset Management Incorporated reported 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Torray Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 254,805 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 19,680 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 0.16% or 41,472 shares. Fsi Group Lc accumulated 161,403 shares or 9.07% of the stock. Citigroup accumulated 3.73M shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.41% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 306,728 shares. 10,327 are owned by Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Lc. Northern Trust Corp owns 51.63M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 127,483 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $95.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 430,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,722 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).