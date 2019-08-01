Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Increased Its Holding; Denali Advisors Increased Its Holding in Toro Company (TTC) by $571,200

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 5.87M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Toro Company (TTC) by 86.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toro Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 109,915 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 146,615 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 13,473 shares in its portfolio. 162,730 are held by Maverick Cap. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Cambiar Lc reported 76,821 shares stake. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). First Republic Investment invested 0.02% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 121 are held by Mufg Americas. Coldstream Cap Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,301 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 313,892 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 28,400 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,900 shares to 111,700 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 60,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,700 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Kcm Investment Advisors Limited has invested 1.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). United Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt holds 26,351 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr Inc, Utah-based fund reported 134,049 shares. 14,437 are held by Whalerock Point Prns Lc. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.77% or 26.64 million shares. Systematic Mgmt L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,245 shares. Welch Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.03% or 5,963 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis reported 83,466 shares. Amer And Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 9,301 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.91% or 606,178 shares. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 0.93% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 1.23% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Inc owns 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,979 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 30,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.