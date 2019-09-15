Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed By $2.89 Million Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (JAZZ) Stake; Cytokinetics, (CYTK) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (JAZZ) stake by 94.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company sold 412,148 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (JAZZ)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 22,500 shares with $168,000 value, down from 434,648 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) now has $7.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 330,700 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc has $21 highest and $11 lowest target. $18’s average target is 45.28% above currents $12.39 stock price. Cytokinetics Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2000 target in Friday, September 6 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) rating on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $21 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company has market cap of $727.03 million. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 366,376 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cytokinetics Announces Presentations at the 23rd Annual HFSA Scientific Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.88 million shares or 6.78% more from 36.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Fosun Int Limited has 148,353 shares. 51,539 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.19M shares. Parkside Bankshares & has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 1,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.5% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 56,599 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 286,236 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Gp holds 0% or 462,931 shares. Fmr Lc has 1.67 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 41,395 were reported by Amer International Group Incorporated. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 64,959 shares stake. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru invested in 16,311 shares.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $177.23M for 10.50 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jazz (JAZZ) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pfenex Earns $11 Million Development Milestone under its Development and License Agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $14200 lowest target. $168.25’s average target is 28.03% above currents $131.41 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Monday, March 18 report.