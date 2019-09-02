Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Lau Associates Lowered Holding; Curbstone Financial Management Decreased Holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) as Shares Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio); 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associates Inc stated it has 48,072 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 231 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 136,058 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust accumulated 0.89% or 33,714 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Inc has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 916,633 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 11,543 were accumulated by Windsor Cap Limited Liability. Jennison Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.52% or 45,424 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chilton Co Ltd Company accumulated 31,676 shares. Golub Limited Com holds 1.66% or 396,791 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 0.12% or 228,136 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 30,119 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.12 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bessemer Gru reported 978,142 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts holds 0.34% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 428,106 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 9,275 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 1,767 were reported by Salem Capital Management Incorporated. Hl Financial Ltd holds 0.38% or 176,494 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 1.02% or 90,479 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,151 shares. Marco Invest Ltd Company reported 12,111 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beach Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bollard Group stated it has 1,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kistler stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cincinnati Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 277,700 shares.

