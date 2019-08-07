Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose While Eagle Capital Management Raised Stake; Cummins Com (CMI) Stake Maintained by Miller Howard Investments Inc

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 2124.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 463,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 485,381 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63 million, up from 21,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $150.66. About 468,728 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 3.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 27.54 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 23.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 7.88M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 10,380 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Allen Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ent Fin Serv Corp reported 4,440 shares. Shayne Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 64,113 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 67,148 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.46% or 9.30M shares. Livingston Grp Inc Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.61 million are held by Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Wasatch Advsr, a Utah-based fund reported 134,049 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fca Tx invested in 4,161 shares. 5.87M are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd Company. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). South Texas Money Management Limited owns 4,785 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pictet National Bank Tru Limited accumulated 121,490 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 211,432 shares to 9.23 million shares, valued at $1.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,170 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 81,031 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $42.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (NYSE:TD) by 678,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,938 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,463 shares. Alethea Cap Lc reported 3,500 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Srb Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,687 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Thomas White Int Limited owns 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,840 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Nomura Holdg has 0.19% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 275,114 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dt Invest Prtn has invested 0.62% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 42,800 shares. Moreover, Autus Asset Management Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,678 shares. 1.14M were accumulated by Charles Schwab. Roosevelt Inv holds 0.08% or 4,276 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 5,929 shares. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,689 shares.