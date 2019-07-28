Wells Fargo & Company Cut Ingredion (INGR) Stake; Credit Acceptance Has 0.78 Sentiment

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Ingredion Inc (INGR) stake by 23.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company sold 139,899 shares as Ingredion Inc (INGR)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 464,829 shares with $44.02M value, down from 604,728 last quarter. Ingredion Inc now has $5.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 379,741 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 82 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 105 decreased and sold stakes in Credit Acceptance Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 9.72 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Credit Acceptance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 73 Increased: 45 New Position: 37.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 21 by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse.

Wells Fargo & Company increased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 215,042 shares to 1.64M valued at $160.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) stake by 123,560 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) was raised too.

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 3.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.66 per share. INGR’s profit will be $106.70 million for 12.36 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.90% EPS growth.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 39.55% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation for 2.12 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 100,348 shares or 33.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Bison Investments Llc has 24.48% invested in the company for 487,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 14.78% in the stock. Schaller Investment Group Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,500 shares.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related services and products to automobile dealers in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion. It advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to clients by dealers on vehicles financed by the company.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.16M for 14.45 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

