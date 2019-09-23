Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (WFC) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Increased Its Position by $437,241 as Valuation Rose; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Its Stake by $3.99 Million as Shares Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (WFC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 9,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 494,989 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.42 million, up from 485,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 11.26 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo’s CEO pay package approved despite scandals; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company's stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 628,611 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga" on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha" published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Cosan Limited (CZZ) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 335,566 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Co reported 0.63% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cls Invs Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stearns Fin Svcs holds 12,473 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alta Limited Liability Co reported 859,482 shares. Harris Associates LP holds 11.23M shares. Sei Invs Commerce has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zeke Cap Advsr Lc invested 1.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0.22% or 2.90 million shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 48,978 shares. Auxier Asset owns 29,216 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pure Fincl Advisors accumulated 7,115 shares.