Wells Fargo & Company Upped Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $3.58 Million; Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Huntsman (HUN) by $2.20 Million

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 67,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600.52M, up from 11.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 1.53 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 64.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,260 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 155,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 752,981 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 73,030 shares to 42,025 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 12,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,492 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 61,308 shares to 402,597 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

