Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Position by $30.55 Million; Convergence Investment Partners Increases Position in Healthequity (HQY)

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 592.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 21,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 3,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 283,763 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 650,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13.94 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659.36M, down from 14.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 7.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 17,180 shares to 2,638 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,814 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Eagle Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 106,405 shares. Bowling Port Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 54,889 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 3,584 shares. 45,000 are owned by Midas Mngmt Corp. First Allied Advisory holds 0.13% or 77,797 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advsr owns 7,042 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 6.83% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blue Chip Prtn reported 0.1% stake. Granite Investment Partners Lc invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Wealth holds 0.35% or 20,653 shares. 31,750 were reported by Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust Com. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd stated it has 28,069 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 300,000 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $296.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

