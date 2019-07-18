Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased By $6.34 Million Its Saia (SAIA) Holding; Conmed (CNMD) SI Increased By 11.13%

Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) had an increase of 11.13% in short interest. CNMD’s SI was 1.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.13% from 912,900 shares previously. With 213,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s short sellers to cover CNMD’s short positions. The SI to Conmed Corporation’s float is 3.67%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 57,757 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 21.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 24/05/2018 – CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS

Wells Fargo & Company increased Saia Inc (SAIA) stake by 13.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company acquired 103,973 shares as Saia Inc (SAIA)’s stock declined 2.30%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 899,004 shares with $54.93 million value, up from 795,031 last quarter. Saia Inc now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 77,286 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 72,098 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.28% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc reported 548,342 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 6,513 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 17,009 shares. 3,713 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P stated it has 0.05% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). J Goldman And Ltd Partnership reported 122,905 shares. Nomura Hldg stated it has 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc has 68,885 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 22,564 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 4,722 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of CNMD in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 79.53 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $277,160 activity. SHAGORY PETER K sold $277,160 worth of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) on Thursday, January 31.

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Bilibili Inc stake by 227,285 shares to 4.32 million valued at $81.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transunion stake by 67,100 shares and now owns 984,534 shares. Edgewell Pers Care Co was reduced too.

