Wells Fargo & Company Position in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Condor Capital Management Holds Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 40,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.00M, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.46 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,217 are owned by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Moreover, North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gam Hldgs Ag owns 20,200 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 10,287 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 32,844 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Tcw owns 464,289 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Btc, a Iowa-based fund reported 85,648 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 12,527 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.16% or 584,443 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,750 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 4,953 shares. Smith Salley Associate owns 124,809 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 8,186 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,341 shares.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 36,776 shares to 161,200 shares, valued at $28.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 176,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

