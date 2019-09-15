Wells Fargo Company (WFC) Market Valuation Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Raised Stake by $2.35 Million; Blackrock Cut Its Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR) as Shares Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 774,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 16.31 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29B, down from 17.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 973,701 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 49,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 114,576 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 64,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,974 shares to 5,748 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,329 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 32,727 shares to 5.50 million shares, valued at $264.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (NYSE:ANH) by 126,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.